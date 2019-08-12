WYNNE, Ruby Florence:
Aged 87, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Roy Alan; much treasured mum and mother-in-law to Tony and Leigh Wynne, the late Raymond and Cathy Wynne, Shane and Tracey Wynne, Donna and the late Glen McMahon; cherished Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To celebrate the life of Ruby a service will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, August 14 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Forever and always
in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019