KALASIH, Ruby Maria:
Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, on May 1, 2020. Dearly loved soulmate of Suthep for over 60 beautiful years; adored mother and mother-in-law of Maria, Dom & Jenny, Nicholas & Philippa, and Rebecca & George; much loved and proud Granny of Nicole, Dana and Lily; loved aunt of Kahn, Sarah and Konrad; loved sister of Lucy (deceased), Ernest (deceased) and Mary (deceased), Molly (deceased), Maisie, Daisie, Valerie, Jan & Kevin (deceased), and Penny & Peter.
Ruby's selfless care for all who knew her, will be
forever remembered.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cancer Society of New Zealand at www.cancernz.org.nz. A private ceremony celebrating Ruby's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home so please be encouraged to leave messages for 'the Kalasih family' c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or on Ruby's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2020