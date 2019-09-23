ELLIOTT,
Royce Edwin Walter: OBE,
BVSc (Hons), MRCVS, DIP. BACT (MANCH), NZ 1990 Medal, ANZCVS
On 19 September 2019. Much loved by his wife Gwenette and their family, Greg and Jan (Canberra), Steve and Jackie, Deirdre, Lindy and Peter Knowles, Kate-Louise; and grandchildren and partners, Emily (London), Alice (Canberra), Stevie and Alex, Ruby, Frankie, Jim (London) Greg and Shevaun, Tom and Sophie.
"A beacon in our lives"
Messages to 13 Regent Place, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John, c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. In accordance with Royce's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019