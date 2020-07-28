SISSONS, Roy Douglas:
On July 26, 2020, peacefully at Winara House, Waikanae. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie and the late Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jeff & Catherine, Bob & Julia, Bill & Annie. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by Valerie's extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fred Hollows Foundation, PO Box 99909, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae Thursday, 30 July at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from July 28 to July 29, 2020