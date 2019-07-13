Roy RIDDLE

Death Notice

RIDDLE, Roy:
On July 9, 2019 peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David & Helen, Andrew & Jeanette, Susan & Dean, Ian & Suzanne. Loved Grandad of Lewis and Timothy; Alexandra and Amber; Daniel, Izaak and Cameron; Stanley and Phoebe. Special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village for the great care given to Roy. The funeral for Roy will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, July 15 at 10.30am; followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019
