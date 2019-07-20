MATTHEWS, Roy Henry:
28.11.1924 - 17.7.2019
Roy passed away peacefully at Fergusson Hospital, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 17th July 2019. Roy was born in Failsworth, Manchester and after serving in the 2nd World War. He set sail for NZ, arriving in Wellington in 1949, 3 days after "Petone Settlers" won the Chatman Cup. Roy soon settled in Petone and spent the remainder of his life in "The Village". He was a private person and a genuine English gentleman from another era. He will be warmly remembered and sadly missed by long time friends Jackie and Myrna Shaw. As Roy wanted, a private cremation has taken place.
Rest Easy "Big Fella'
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019