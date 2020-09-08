DALE, Roy Frederic:
FRICS, CPL, RNZE B768408
At Selwyn Sprott House, Karori, on 31st August 2020, in his 72nd year. Dearly-loved husband of Sue, brother of Hillary and member of his wider English and New Zealand families. Cherished friend of Nena, Alex and Sophie Perisic-Vickers and their extended family. He was an English man: kind, clever, loyal, brave. He served as an engineering surveyor for MOW, OPUS and EDS for over 40 years. He served as a territorial soldier in the RNZE for over 20 years. A staunch friend and advocate for Serbian and Montenegrin refugees from the recent Balkan conflict. Special thanks to the carers, nurses and recreation officer at Selwyn Sprott House for making the last two years of Roy's life happy ones for him. Thanks also to staff at Ward 5, Wellington Hospital. We wish to acknowledge the kind attention and support given by Dr Richard Hornabrook and Dr Roslyn Wall. A private service has been held for Roy.
Tiho noi, moje zlato spava
In the quiet night my
beloved sleeps
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020