COWLEY,
Roy James: MNZM
At Te Hopai Home, Wellington, on Monday 11th May 2020. Passed away peacefully with Dawn at his side. Loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dawn for 20 years. Treasured dad to Richard (Australia), and Michelle (Waikato), and loved by Kate and Titch. Special friend to Lisa and Marc (UK), and Megan and Kurt (Auckland). Fun-loving grandad of Mila, Noah, Letizia, Tito, Caterina, Luca, Bruno, Leo, Amelia and Phoebe. Brother of Gary, and the late Neil and Lynne. Grateful thanks to the staff at Te Hopai Home in particular the carers in the Kowhai unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society Wellington Division would be much appreciated at www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz. Messages and tributes to 'the Cowley family' may be left in Roy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020