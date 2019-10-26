APPERLEY,
Roy Robert Hector:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, aged 95 at Churtonleigh. Much loved husband of the late Myrtle. Loved father of Christine (Chris Miller) and Eric (deceased); Lance and Ann. Grandfather of Kylie and Dale. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ultimate Care Churtonleigh for their loving care of Roy. Messages to the "Apperley family" may be left in Roy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. The service for Roy will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Tuesday, 29th October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019