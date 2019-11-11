ANDREWS, Roy Gordon:
27.4.1952 - 10.11.2019
Passed peacefully at Duart Rest Home. Loved son of Gordon (deceased) and Aileen. Much loved husband of Sheryl. Loved by all his sisters Lyn, Bev and Claire. Father and father-in-law of Rachel and Guy Quartermain, Vanessa and Bob Nuzzolese, and step-father and father-in-law to Leighton and Sheree Flanders. Adored 'Poppa Roy' to his eleven grandchildren. Brother-in-law to Chris and Robynne, Debra, Sally, Karen and Kerry, Ian and Tracy, Mandy and Marty. A service will be held at Crestwood, 615 Herataunga St E, Hastings, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10.30am. Messages to the Andrews family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019