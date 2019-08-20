FORDE, Rowana Marie:

Of the Kapiti Coast. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Saturday, 17 August 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Keiran (dec), Shane, Greg, Simone & Chris, Regan & Elle, and Lisa & John. Dearly loved grandmother of Antony, Michael, Alex, Sam, Georgia, Emily, Ryley, Zoe, Conor, and Keira and their partners, and great-grandmother of Sophia. Dearly loved by Evan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Glen & Russell, Lorraine (dec) & Graeme, Barry (dec), Lyall, and Denise & Matt and cherished aunty of her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the amazing team at Eldon Lodge for their loving care of Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Rowana's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, tomorrow, Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 10.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Forde Family" c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



