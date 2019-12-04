LAING, Rowan Martin:
12.4.1977 - 27.11.2019
Dearly loved son of Don and Rose; brother and brother-in-law of Hamish & Kirsty, and Nick; uncle of Louisa. A bright, intelligent and thoughtful soul finally released from his pain and suffering. Rowan you will be sorely missed. Messages to 'the Laing family' can be placed in Rowan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Rowan will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 10th December at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019