MATAPUKU,
Rourukeu Kika (nee Amaru):
Passed away peacefully in her Porirua home surrounded by all her loved ones on 15th July 2020. Known to many as Aunty Rouru, also knew that she loved her God, her family and life, all of which we are proud to say she did very well. She was the loving wife of Rouruina (Tuaine) Matapuku and the heartbeat of her eight children and many grandchildren. In her honour, a final farewell service will be held on Saturday 18th July 2020 at 9.00am, at the Cook Islands Christian Church on Mungavin Avenue, Porirua, before laying her to rest for the last time at the Whenua Tapu Burial Ground in Pukerua Bay, Porirua.
Rest in God's Love until we meet again. Na te Atua te Aroa. Kia Orana e Kia Manuia.
