(of Whanganui, formerly of Levin). Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly while harvesting his garden, on 26th April 2020, in his 92nd year. Eldest son of the late Val (Valentine) Whiley and Alice Whiley (nee Aiken). Brother of the late Maxwell Spencer Whiley. Loved uncle to Jan Coton, Owen Whiley, Sheryl Selwyn and Bruce Whiley; brother-in-law to Judy Whiley; and great-uncle to many grand-nieces and nephews. Ross was dear to many who knew him. He was faithful and zealous to the end in his Christian life and belief in Jesus Christ. In his working life he managed his horticultural business. An accomplished gardener, he was passionate about nature and healthy living, and was always keen to share his faith. In accordance with Government restrictions a private family burial has been held in Levin. A memorial service will be held at a later date, likely in Whanganui. Messages to the family can be emailed to Owen Whiley (

Ross, we hold happy memories of you, and trust you to the loving eternal care of your Lord.





WHILEY, Ross Alfred:(of Whanganui, formerly of Levin). Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly while harvesting his garden, on 26th April 2020, in his 92nd year. Eldest son of the late Val (Valentine) Whiley and Alice Whiley (nee Aiken). Brother of the late Maxwell Spencer Whiley. Loved uncle to Jan Coton, Owen Whiley, Sheryl Selwyn and Bruce Whiley; brother-in-law to Judy Whiley; and great-uncle to many grand-nieces and nephews. Ross was dear to many who knew him. He was faithful and zealous to the end in his Christian life and belief in Jesus Christ. In his working life he managed his horticultural business. An accomplished gardener, he was passionate about nature and healthy living, and was always keen to share his faith. In accordance with Government restrictions a private family burial has been held in Levin. A memorial service will be held at a later date, likely in Whanganui. Messages to the family can be emailed to Owen Whiley ( [email protected] ), or sent to Sheryl Selwyn, 521 Muritai Road, Eastbourne, New Zealand.Ross, we hold happy memories of you, and trust you to the loving eternal care of your Lord. Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020

