Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Feilding Baptist Church hall
42 Bowen Street
Feilding
LITTLE, Ross Edmund:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 October 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Shona. Loved father and father-in-law of Evan and Inge, and Janet and Alan. Loved Grandad of Ashleigh, Cameron, Ross, Erin and Alex. Loving younger brother to Rae and Anne (deceased). At the family's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at the Feilding Baptist Church hall, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding, on Friday 16 October at 1.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020
