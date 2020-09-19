KORTEGAST, Ross James:
Ross passed away on Friday 11th September 2020, with family beside him, after a short courageous battle with cancer. Ross was a devoted and loving husband to Michelle, and a loving father and father-in-law to Emma-Jane and Tim, & Bob and Summer. He was a proud Granddad to Riley and Harrison, and a loved son-in-law to the late Vic. Messages for the Kortegast family may be left in Ross's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville 6037. At Ross's request, a private cremation has been held.
"A man of action and few
words, he will be sadly
missed by all"
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020