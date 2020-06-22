GYDE, Ross Graham:
On 20 June 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice surrounded by his family. A fighter to the end. Loved husband of Dee. Loved father of Courtney and Scott, Fraser and Emma, Abby and Chris; step-father to Matt and Becky, Chris and Sarah, Ben and Kath, Abbie and Henry. Loved grandad to Ella, Ollie, Landon, Cooper, Piper, Charley, and Levi. Brother of Claude and Helen, Paul and Robyn, Shirley, Pam, Sue, Patsy, Bev, Mike and Lisa, and Andrew. Uncle to all his 22 nieces and nephews. A great friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Ross. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may made at www.marypotter.org.nz. Messages for Ross and family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Thursday 25 June at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020