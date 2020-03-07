GUNDERSEN, Ross Hugh:

Jo, David and Jess, Chris and Chloe, and Sam and their families wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Ross' illness and at the time of his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to Kahukura Palliative Care Service. A special thanks to Dr David Heard, the Palliative Care Team and all who cared for Ross; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



