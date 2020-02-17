GUNDERSEN, Ross Hugh:
Of Carterton, formerly of Upper Hutt. On 15th February 2020 at home surrounded by family. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jo. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Jess, Chris and Chloe, and Sam. Loved Pop of Zac and Fletcher. Dearly loved brother of Brenda, and the late Bruce and a loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ross will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Gundersen family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 17, 2020