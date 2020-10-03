Ross COLLINS

Death Notice

COLLINS, Ross Maxwell:
Known as "Wellington's Caveman", and one of life's characters, Ross spread his wings on the Kapiti Coast on Wednesday 30 September 2020. He was 83. Ross was a unique, happy, caring, free-spirited, talkative, strong-minded individual, yet compassionate, kind and generous and a wonderful storyteller. He was loved by his family and friends, especially those at the Kapiti MenzShed. Thanks to the amazing staff at Kapiti Rest Home for their love and respect for Ross. Ross has been farewelled as he wished. Messages may be left on the Dominion Post Obituary site.
"You can never cage
a seagull"

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020
