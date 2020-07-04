Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



BULLAS, Roslyn Mary:

Aged 58 years, died at her Ruakokopatuna New Zealand home on 1st July 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. She died in the loving care of Michael David McKay, her partner of 40 years. Roslyn was the daughter of Rosemary Grace Bullas (nee Ekdahl), from Okoki in Taranaki & Leonard Bullas, an Australian. She is survived by her husband Michael, her brother Graham Leonard Bullas of London, & her father. Roslyn's Great-Grandfather was George Graham who was a member of the first team to climb Mt. Cook on Christmas Day, 1894. Roslyn continued the climbing tradition in her own time with many ascents, reaching as high as 5000 meters on Mt. Cotopaxi in Ecuador. Roslyn worked in the publishing industry as a managing editor, associate publisher, and director of publishing for publishers including Wilderness Press, Peach Pit Press, & Lonely Planet. She was an avid tramper, a scuba diver, and gardener. Her friends relished her fine home-made preserves and kombucha. Roslyn loved high thread-count bed sheets but counted her wealth in the number of nights spent in a tent and hours underwater. A private service will be held at her home. Messages to the Bullas/McKay family can be sent via the guest book. Special thanks to Roslyn's doctors and in her final months, the wonderful, caring Kahukura nurses. Donations in her name can be made at



