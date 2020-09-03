Rosie GIBSON

Guest Book
  • "Pat and family, Ken and I are thinking of you and your..."
    - Tarina Kirkwood
  • "So sad to know of Gladys's passing. She was an awesome..."
    - Colin & Jude Morgan
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

GIBSON, Rosie Gladys:
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away on 31st August 2020, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Tom, and mother of Neil, Patricia and the late Roseanne. Beloved Nanny G of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rosie's life will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, Tomorrow (Friday, 4 September), to be followed by interment with Tom at Paraparaumu Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.