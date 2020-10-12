WOOD,
Rosemary Cunningham
(Rose) (née Lee):
Aged 65, passed away peacefully on 9th October 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Steve. Loving and dedicated mum and mother-in-law to Corrina and Dan, and Natalie and PJ. Cherished nanna of Leo and Ivor. Much loved sister of Alison and Margot, and the late Michael and Vivian. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cranford Hospice please. The family would like to thank Rose's doctors and nurses at the Bowen Icon Centre and Cranford Hospice for their care. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, October 16th at 11.00am.
