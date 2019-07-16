WESTERMAN, Rosemary:
Peacefully on Sunday 14th July 2019, in her 83rd year, after a short illness. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven, Garry & Lee, Joanne & Duncan. Loved Grandmother of Jai, Haley and Neihana. Sadly missed by the extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Wellington South 6242 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday 20th July at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019