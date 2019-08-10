WALKER,
Rosemary (Rosina):
Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, aged 90 years. Treasured wife of Harold (Harry), adored, loved and cherished Mother, Nana and Great-Nana of Aprille, Michael & Diana, Andrea & Clyde, Maria & Chris, Michael & Shalina, Elizabeth & Daniel, Natasha & Chris, Courtnee & Jamie, Sitara, Tigerlily, Leo, Suki-Lee, Sakora, Alice and Hudson. All welcome to attend a Service on Monday, August 12 at Saint Mary's of the Angels Church, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019