SMITH, Rosemary Dorothy:
On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, Rosemary passed away peacefully at home. Aged 85 years. A loved daughter of Jesse and Elma Smith, and loved sister to the late Neville, Betty and Lawrence. A special aunt to Peter Smith, Philippa Rishworth (and Peter Rishworth), Jennifer Travers (and James Travers). Great-aunt to Thomas and Paul Rishworth, Catherine and James Bodnar. Messages to the family may be sent C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington. A commemoration of Rosemary's life will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington on Friday, 12th June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020