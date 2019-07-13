REID, Rosemary Valerie
(nee Brough):
26.11.1932 - 14.6.2019
Passed away at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth, and now reunited with her late husband Ronald. Beloved mother of Linda and John. Treasured 'Nana Rose' to Sheralee and Jean, Jaclyn and Daniel, Andrew and Erin, Elizabeth, Robert, Alistair and Rebekah. Much loved Great-Nana to Monte, Charlot and Ozze. Messages c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Sincere appreciation for the care shown to Rose by the staff of Chalmers Rest Home. Due to Rosemary's wishes, a private family service has been arranged.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2019