EGGERS, Rosemary Anne:
Passed away on Sunday 11th October 2020, at Wellington Hospital suddenly after a long illness. Adored wife of David. Loved mother of Kate, Elizabeth and Matthew. Loved mother-in-law of Simon and Andrew. Beloved grandmother of Lachie, Anabelle and Zara. Daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Young. Sister of Robert (dec), Judy, Geoff, and Alastair (dec). Messages to the family may be sent to PO Box 13-205, Johnsonville. Funeral Service to held at Mana Cruising Club, 5 Pascoe Avenue, Paremata, on Thursday 15th October, at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020