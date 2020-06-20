ADIN, Rosemary
Minnie Mary (nee Ash):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 13 June 2020, at Fergusson Rest Home and Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jose, Scott and Helen, Graeme and Marcia, Jennie and David (dec). Grandmother to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Fergusson Rest Home for their loving care and kindness for Rosemary. Messages to the 'Adin Family' may be left in Rosemary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020