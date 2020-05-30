HANLON, Rose Annie:
Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu, on 26 May 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Larry, and much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nana and Great-Nana Rose of Alan and Belinda, Stuart, Carla, Maia and Ash, and the late Mark, and Kevin and Ann, Craig, Janis, Brendan, Brodie and Bethany, Nicola, Adam, Ryder, Zarli and Quinn, Stephen and Vanessa, Zoi, Michael, Theo and Amelia, Jedda, Ryan, Raphael and Hugo, Lily, Louis, Neil and Debbie, Penny, Matt, Olive and Mitchell, Jo, Tai, Laylah, Mia and Tomasi. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Sevenoaks for the care and love shown to Rose. A private service has been held for Rose.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020