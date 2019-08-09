KEMP, Rosalind (Rosie)
(nee Vogt):
17 January 1947 -
3 August 2019
Aged 72. Died peacefully surrounded by family in Brisbane, Australia. Daughter of Anton and Rosalind Vogt, beloved sister of Roland, Peter, Judith, John and Susan, and sister-in-law of Tammy, Maddy and Des. Patsy, Allan and Leslie and Janice. Loved by her children Stephanie, Krishna and Dylan, and sons-in-law Fayrouz and David. Mormor of Ruby and Annie, Liam and Kowhai. Special aunty to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life was held in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday, 8 August. Flowers or messages of condolence may go to the Kemp family, c/- Kentish Court, Sinnamon Village, 620 Seventeen Mile Rocks Road, Sinnamon Park QLD 4073 in the days to come.
Rosie was loved by many.
Fly high.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 9, 2019