Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Cornwall and Knights Road
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

GREENWOOD, Rosalind
Mary (Ros) (nee Reeves):
On May 28, 2020, peacefully at her home; aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Jennifer & Mark, Linda & Dennis, Murray, Andrew & Nicola. Loving Grandma of Nicole, Amanda; Matthew, Jamie, Lisa; Millie and Eden. Sister of Peter (dec), Judy (dec) and Philippa, and much loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. A service for Ros will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Greenwood family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020
