Rosalie KOKO (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Pakipaki
Death Notice

KOKO, Rosalie Josephine:
31.01.1953 - 12.11.2019

A matou toi kahurangi. Rosalie Josephine died peacefully, surrounded by her whanau, on 12.11.2019. Beloved daughter of Manuel (Bubsy) Joshua and Púe Puleisili. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Manuel and Maria, Joseph and Kerry, Dominic and Peta, Thomas and Margot, and Samitioata and Andrew. Devoted Aunty and friend. Confidant, wisdom giver, refuge. Her strength of character and grace will continue to be a guiding light for us all. Aroha mai, aroha atu. As a faithful servant of the Lord, a requiem mass will be held on Friday 15th September at 10.30am at Immaculate Conception Church in Pakipaki.
Ia manuia lau malaga.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019
