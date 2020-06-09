Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua , Wellington 042374174 Rosary 6:30 p.m. the church of St Pius X Te Pene Avenue Titahi Bay View Map Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. the church of St Pius X Te Pene Avenue Titahi Bay View Map Death Notice



Rosalie Jean (nee Roigard):

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 5 June 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (dec) and May, Bob (dec) and Jill, Mike and Christine, Chris and Lynn (Dunedin), Bernard, Annette and Pete Collings, Rosalie and Mark Falleni, and Claire and Mike Burke. Much loved nana of Avril and Brent, Anthony (dec), Bridget and Oly, Scott and Lucy, Dion and Chrissy, Damian, Matthew and Nicky, David and Kylie, Hannah and Scott, Helen and Joe, Tony and Lauren, Blair, Simon, Briar, George, Caitlin, Sophie, Emma, and Lucy. Much loved great-nana Duncan of Vincent and Sarah, Zachary, Alex, Zoe, Eli, Jacob, Jack, Charlie, Tyler, Maddi, Harry, Alexa, Ryder, Eden, Seth, Jaiah, Mila, Ava, Macey, Atalia, Isaac, Noah, Bella, Erica, Sienna, Carter, Samantha, and Darcy.

"Your will be done, O Lord. You gave her to be our joy, and you have taken her away from us. We give her back to you without a murmur, but our hearts are filled with grief.

Rest in Peace".

Requiem mass will be celebrated in mum's church – the church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Thursday 11 June commencing at 11.00am, thereafter followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. The rosary will be recited in the church on Wednesday 10 June commencing at 6.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for "The family of Rosalie Duncan" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.







