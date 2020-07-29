TRUGLY, Rosalia:
Died peacefully on Sunday morning 26th July 2020, aged 90. The sweetest natured loving person, wife to Leslie (deceased), amazing mother to daughters Susie Whelan and Kat Phillips. Loved by everyone who knew her, especially Graeme, Warwick, Jacqui, Jamie, Annie, Andrew, Sam, Harry, Dylan, Ashton, Sophie, Dan, Clifton, James, Simone, Gemma, Gladys and Xavier. A service will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, at 2.30pm on Friday 31st July 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020