GUILLOSSON,
Rosaleen Jane:
With great sadness Roz passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 22 December 2019 at the age of 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Leeann; Grant and Heather. Dearly loved granny of Ryan, Hayden and Emma and Brooke. Loved sister of Muriel, June, Beverly, Sunny, Donny, and Christine. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Rosaleen will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 27 December 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 24, 2019