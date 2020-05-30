DAVIN, Rosaleen Mary
(nee O'Donnell):
Of Tawa, Wellington. On Wednesday 27th May 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Tim. Adored mother of Dominic, Matt, Ben and Sarah; and mother-in-law of Amelia, Danielle, Anna and Hayden. Treasured grandma of Ciaran, Elliot, Gini, Annabelle, Naomi, Cara and baby; and sister of Eddie, Maureen, Gerard and the late Phillip. Messages may be addressed to the Davin family, 5 Davies St, Tawa. There will be a celebration of Rosaleen's life at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Tawa, on Wednesday 3rd June, at 10.30am. Due to current restrictions, attendance inside the church is limited to invite only. The service will be livestreamed to the Salvation Army Hall (nearby on Main Rd) where there is room for a limit of 100 people to view the service. It may also be viewed online at
https://vimeopro.com/withlove weremember/rosaleendavin. After a short service there will be an opportunity for everyone to pay their respects. A burial will follow at Whenua Tapu Cemetery at approx. 1.45pm. A 100 person limit also applies here.
Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to June 1, 2020