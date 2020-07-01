CURTIS, Rory:
Passed on 7th May 2020, peacefully at home with his wife Sally and David, Esther, Tom and Jamie who took great care of him during lockdown. Loved and missed by Sally, 10 children, 12 grandchildren and many others. Rory had a big heart and a gift for understanding people. Sadly missed, especially at family breakfasts. Remembered for the gift of faith he shared with us all. Memorial service will be Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday 6th July, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from July 1 to July 4, 2020