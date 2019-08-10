BROWN, Rongomaitauarau
(Rongo) (née Pohe):
Aged 84 years. Died peacefully early Thursday morning at Waimate Falls, Wharekahika. Returned now to her eternal love Hone Aupouri Brown. Adored mother of Anita Waerea and Kylie Brown, treasured nanny to all her moko, and cherished sister and aunty of many from the Wellington Mãori community, Pendennis House, and the Anglican Church. Rongo will lie in state at Hinemaurea ki Wharekahika Marae, Hicks Bay, where a funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Sunday, August 11, before burial.
'Piko nei te mãtenga, tau mai ko te põuri nui ...'
