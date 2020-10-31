WILLIAM, Ronald (Ron):
Late of Whakarongo RD 10. Peacefully in Albury, NSW, Australia. On 26 October, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Anne, loved father of Karyn, Peta and Ben. Loved special brother of Robinne Clark (McColl), Shirley, Beryl, Valerie, Beverly Hall (Elston). Cousin to the Cowley family. Respected Father, Poppy (Grandfather), Uncle, Teacher and Principal. Private family funeral, Albury, NSW. November 5, 2020. Communication to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020