WEATHERHEAD, Ronald:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 12 February 2020, amongst family aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Ena for 70 years; father and father-in-law of Ngaire & Sam; Nic & Karen, and Liz. Much loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the stroke foundation A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 20 February at 10.30am and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020