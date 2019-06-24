Ronald WATTS

Ronald Edgar Stephen (Ron):
Passed away on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June; loved father and father-in-law to Garry and Lenora, Sarah and Fred, Matt and Catherine; loved Pop to his grandchildren, Stacy and Shar, Delphina and Ryan, Gareth and Tina, Emma and David, and Liam and his 8 great-grandchildren. Loved brother to Barbara and brother-in-law to Joyce and their families back in England. A service for Ron will be held at the Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday 27th June at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2019
