  • "We will miss greatly a wonderful friend & mate. The Rockies."
    - William Roxburgh
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
SMITH, Ronald John:
Died Thursday, 22 August, 2019, at Sevenoaks Lodge, Paraparaumu. Loving husband of Wendy Smith (nee Woodward), and brother of Alan (Levin). Messages to
3 Marilyn Close, Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu 5032. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Yellow Eyed Penguin Trust, PO Box 5409, Dunedin, or may be left at the service. A Service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 26 August 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019
