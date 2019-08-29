PILCHER,
Ronald William (Ron):
Died peacefully on Tuesday evening, surrounded by family. Beloved father, grandfather and brother. Messages to the 'Pilcher Family' may be left in Ron's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Ron will be held at the Naenae Bowling Club, 25 Vogel Street, Naenae, on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Please bring a flower in Ron's memory to place on the casket.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2019