PHILLIPS, Ronald Albert:
Inspector NZ Police (Ret), former Ministry of Transport and NZ Fire Service; of Wellington. On 29 September 2019, after a short illness, he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Loved partner of Teina, father of Kristiaan, Kruger, Andrew (dec), Steven and BJ, stepdad of Christine and son-in-law Alex. Loved brother of Marilyn and uncle of Phil and Chrissie and family, and Stefan. Grandfather of Cheyenne, Nash, Tane, Elsie and Holly. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Saturday
5 October at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the services. All messages to the Phillips family to C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019