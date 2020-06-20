PERSICO,
Ronald Liberato (Ron):
Peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village on 18 June 2020, aged 74 years. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Aaron and Krystal, Renee and Lance. Grandad of Elijah, Reeva, Jackson, Joshua and Charlie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John & Maureen, Josephine and Stan Bison, Annette and Paul, and friend of Alison and Ron. Ron's family wish to thank the staff of Rita Angus for their love and care of Ron. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Tuesday 23 June, at St Peters and Pauls, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, at 10.30am, and will be followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the Persico family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from June 20 to June 22, 2020