O'CALLAHAN,
Ronald Mervyn:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January 2020 at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Daphne. Loved Dad to Denise & Ray Marten, Pete & Kittiya O'Callahan, and Annette & Glenn Mossman. Loved Poppa of his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Duncan Lodge for their care of Ron. All communications to the O'Callahan Family can be sent c/- PO Box 192, Wanganui. A private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 30, 2020