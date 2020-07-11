MUNRO,
Ronald Douglas (Ron):
On 7 July 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice with family, after a brave battle. Much loved husband, dad and Poppa. Thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice Wellington and Porirua. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Munro Family can be sent C/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday 13 July at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020