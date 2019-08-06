MORRIS,
Ronald George (Ron):
21.04.1924 - 03.08.2019
Passed away peacefully at Maupuia Care Home. Loved husband of Jo and the late Thelma. Father and father-in-law of Keith & Jan, and Neil (deceased). Stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Raewyn & Tom, Valda, Jim & Dinny, Marian, Ian, Jeffrey & Helen. Grandad of eleven and great-grandad of seven. Brother of Dorrie and Bim. Dearly loved by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online https://blindfoundation.org.nz/get-involved/donate/. Messages to 'the Morris family' may be left in Ronald's book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for Ronald will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 9th August, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2019