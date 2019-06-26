MITCHELL,
Ronald Brian (Ron):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 23rd June 2019 at his home in Lower Hutt. Much loved son of the late William and Muriel. Loved brother of Shirley and brother-in-law of John. Loved Uncle of Julie & Richard, and Richard & Silvana. Great-uncle of Caitlin, Josh; Charlotte, and Isabelle. All communications to the Mitchell family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Ron will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt, on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from June 26 to June 29, 2019